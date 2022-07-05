Dengue larvae spotted at 9 sites in Ludhiana; destroyed
Within a few days into the monsoon, an anti-larvae team of the health department found dengue larvae in nine areas of the city on Tuesday.
According to district epidemiologist (dengue) Dr Prabhleen Kaur, the larvae was found at New Janta Nagar, CRPF Colony, Gopal Nagar, Sant Vihar, Antal Nagar, New Prem Nagar, Dhandari, Indirapuri, Gandhi Nagar and Hargobind Nagar area and the teams have destroyed the larvae by administering medicine on the spot.
She added that so far three persons, including a woman, were found to be dengue positive in the district.
Kaur said the anti-larva teams also spread awareness about prevention as well as symptoms of dengue such as, high fever, headache, muscle pain, skin rash, pain on the skin, pain in the back of the eyes, bleeding from the gums and nose. The teams also asked the residents to avoid letting water stagnate in the trays of coolers, pots, refrigerators, and broken utensils, she said.
“Water tanks should be kept covered, clothes should be put in such a way that the whole body can be covered to prevent mosquitoes’ bite, plastic waste should not be dumped in the open because mosquitoes can also breed in five ml of water. Mosquito nets should be used at bedtime, mosquito repellent creams should also be used,” Kaur added.
‘Celebrate Friday as a dry day’
She pointed out that tests are done free of cost at all government health centres. She urged residents to celebrate Friday as a dry day by emptying water from coolers and pots, etc and drying them.
In case of fever, medicine should be taken with the advice of a doctor.
U.P. minister to launch toll-free number for redressal of civic issues
Urban development minister of U.P. AK Sharma will on Wednesday launch a toll-free number—1533-- for residents of the state wherein they can register their complaints regarding choked sewer, drinking water and cleanliness. The minister will also review the redressal work being done through the previously launched Sambhav portal.
19 students get jobs in textile industry in Ludhiana
As many as 19 students of Government Institute of Textile Chemistry and Knitting Technology, Ludhiana, secured jobs in various textile industries during a placement camp held here at the institute. Principal Kanu Sharma said students have been selected at salary packages of nearly Rs 2.88 lakh per annum and further urged the youngsters to join the institute to build their career.
Ludhiana | Murder accused held with illegal weapon
An accused facing trial in a murder case and several other cases landed in the police custody for possessing an illegal weapon. The CIA staff -1 of Ludhiana nabbed the accused at T-point Jagirpur and recovered a .32 bore country-made pistol and five live cartridges from his possession. The accused, identified as Sandeep Singh of Meharban village, was out on bail Inspector Rajesh Kumar, in-charge, CIA-1, said the accused was arrested following a tip-off.
Burglars target government school in Ludhiana during vacation, decamp with valuables worth lakhs
A gang of burglars targeted a Government Primary School in Nangal village of Dehlon during the summer vacation and decamped with three computers, a LED monitor, two CPU, a keyboard, a speaker of the projector, a DVR system and several other valuables. The complainant, Manjit Kaur, head teacher of the school, said the school was closed from May 31 to June 30.
Delhi sees minor rise in tally with 615 Covid cases, positivity rate at 3.89%
Delhi, on Tuesday witnessed a slight increase in its Covid-19 tally with 615 cases being reported in the last 24 hours pushing the positivity rate to 3.89 per cent. The national capital had reported 420 cases a day ago. With this, Delhi's overall Covid-19 infection tally – since the start of the pandemic – rose to 19,38,048. The tally of active cases in the city rose to 2,507, from 2,938, a day ago.
