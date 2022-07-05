Dengue larvae spotted at 9 sites in Ludhiana; destroyed

Within a few days into the monsoon, an anti-larvae team of the health department found dengue larvae in nine areas of the city on Tuesday.

According to district epidemiologist (dengue) Dr Prabhleen Kaur, the larvae was found at New Janta Nagar, CRPF Colony, Gopal Nagar, Sant Vihar, Antal Nagar, New Prem Nagar, Dhandari, Indirapuri, Gandhi Nagar and Hargobind Nagar area and the teams have destroyed the larvae by administering medicine on the spot.

She added that so far three persons, including a woman, were found to be dengue positive in the district.

Kaur said the anti-larva teams also spread awareness about prevention as well as symptoms of dengue such as, high fever, headache, muscle pain, skin rash, pain on the skin, pain in the back of the eyes, bleeding from the gums and nose. The teams also asked the residents to avoid letting water stagnate in the trays of coolers, pots, refrigerators, and broken utensils, she said.

“Water tanks should be kept covered, clothes should be put in such a way that the whole body can be covered to prevent mosquitoes’ bite, plastic waste should not be dumped in the open because mosquitoes can also breed in five ml of water. Mosquito nets should be used at bedtime, mosquito repellent creams should also be used,” Kaur added.

‘Celebrate Friday as a dry day’

She pointed out that tests are done free of cost at all government health centres. She urged residents to celebrate Friday as a dry day by emptying water from coolers and pots, etc and drying them.

In case of fever, medicine should be taken with the advice of a doctor.