Dengue scare in Mohali: Maintain vacant plots or face penalty, says DC

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jul 24, 2023 05:23 AM IST

An order issued by Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain read that due to non-maintenance, rainwater gets accumulated in vacant plots that become breeding ground for mosquitoes

With the heavy rains in July triggering fear of vector-borne diseases, the Mohali administration has directed owners of vacant plots to maintain them or face penalty.

Mohali deputy commissioner directed the sub-divisional magistrate, district development and panchayat officer, Mohali municipal corporation and councils of Zirakpur, Dera Bassi, Kharar, Lalru, Nayagaon and others to ensure cleanliness at vacant plots. (iStock photo)
An order issued by deputy commissioner Aashika Jain read that due to non-maintenance, rainwater gets accumulated in vacant plots that become breeding ground for mosquitoes, thereby increasing the risk of vector-borne diseases.

Hence, the DC directed the sub-divisional magistrate, district development and panchayat officer, Mohali municipal corporation and councils of Zirakpur, Dera Bassi, Kharar, Lalru, Nayagaon and others to ensure cleanliness at vacant plots.

If any plot owner fails to comply with the order, the department concerned will be at liberty to penalise the plot owner. The penalty will vary depending on the size of the land.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 24, 2023
