Dense fog warning in Punjab, IMD issues red alert for next 24 hrs

A thick blanket of fog enveloped several parts of Punjab on Tuesday morning with Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), on Tuesday, issuing a red alert for the state. Thick fog engulfs the Heritage Street in Amritsar on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

As per IMD, the state will witness very dense fog during the next 24 hours. The extreme weather activity will continue in the state for the next 4-5 days.

Fog reduced visibility at several places in the morning, a Meteorological Department official said.

He said very dense fog was reported from Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Halwara, Bathinda and Faridkot in Punjab.

IMD, the country’s nodal weather agency, has advised people to avoid travel during the morning and evening hours as visibility in some districts of the state will drop to zero metres.

“Dance fog would severely affect air and train travel, said IMD. “Trains are likely to run late while flights will get delayed or likely to be cancelled due to very dense fog in the state,” said a senior official of the IMD.

AK Singh, head, IMD-Chandigarh, said that a red alert has been issued for the next 24 hours. “The state will witness very dense fog for the next few days. Amritsar, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Tarn Taran, Patiala, Moga, Sangrur, Bathinda, and Jalandhar will be the worst hit,” said AK Singh.

He added that the IMD had issued an orange alert for the state from December 28-31, however, it could be updated to red depending on the prevailing weather conditions.

The IMD officials further informed that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from December 30 onwards. “Under its influence and its interaction with lower-level easterly winds, light isolated rainfall is likely over the Northwest, including Punjab, between December 30 and January 2. This would improve fog conditions for a few days, however, conditions are likely to deteriorate again,” the official said

Amid the prevailing dense fog conditions, minimum temperatures in the state will be in the range of 6-10 degrees Celsius, IMD further stated. “There was no major change in minimum temperature in the state over the past 24 hours. Bathinda was recorded as the coldest city in the state on Tuesday with the mercury dropping to 6.4 degrees Celsius,” said a senior official of the IMD.

Meanwhile, health officials have also warned of health issues due to fog.

According to health experts fog might increase episodes of wheezing, coughing and shortness of breath. “Long-time exposure to dense fog may cause respiratory problems for people having asthma bronchitis and other lung-related problems,” said a senior official of Patiala Health Department.

IMD advisory

Transport and Aviation

• Be careful while driving

• Use fog lights

• Be in touch with airlines, railways and state transport for the schedule of your journey

District Minimum temp

Bathinda 6.4 deg Celsius

Pathankot 6.5 deg Celsius

Mohali 6.7 deg Celsius

Faridkot 7.5 deg Celsius

Gurdaspur 7 deg Celsius

Ludhiana 7.2 deg Celsius

Amritsar 8.2 deg Celsius

Patiala 8.6 deg Celsius