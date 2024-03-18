DEO launches voter awareness campaign in Ludhiana
Mar 18, 2024 09:57 PM IST
District election office and NGO partner for 'I Vote I Lead' campaign in Ludhiana. Nukkar natak, EVM demo, and voter awareness drive by young volunteers.
Ludhiana The District election office and NGO, initiators of change, joined hands to create voter awareness in the city under the campaign ‘I Vote I Lead.’
A nukkar natak was organised in Rakh Bagh to enroll and educate people, performed by young volunteers, Gokul Malik, Harpal Kaur, Kripa, Misty, Satvik, Harsh, Naman, Jugaad, Rayna and Himanshu. The officials also demonstrated the use of EVM and VVPAT.
Trustee of the NGO, Mithil Goyal, called citizen-administration collaboration the need of the hour to ensure maximum voter turnout and a strong democracy.
