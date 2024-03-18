 DEO launches voter awareness campaign in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

DEO launches voter awareness campaign in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 18, 2024 09:57 PM IST

District election office and NGO partner for 'I Vote I Lead' campaign in Ludhiana. Nukkar natak, EVM demo, and voter awareness drive by young volunteers.

Ludhiana The District election office and NGO, initiators of change, joined hands to create voter awareness in the city under the campaign ‘I Vote I Lead.’

A nukkar natak was organised in Rakh Bagh to enroll and educate people. (HT photo)
A nukkar natak was organised in Rakh Bagh to enroll and educate people. (HT photo)

A nukkar natak was organised in Rakh Bagh to enroll and educate people, performed by young volunteers, Gokul Malik, Harpal Kaur, Kripa, Misty, Satvik, Harsh, Naman, Jugaad, Rayna and Himanshu. The officials also demonstrated the use of EVM and VVPAT.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Trustee of the NGO, Mithil Goyal, called citizen-administration collaboration the need of the hour to ensure maximum voter turnout and a strong democracy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / DEO launches voter awareness campaign in Ludhiana
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On