 Deposit weapons in a week: Chandigarh DC to arms licence holders
Deposit weapons in a week: Chandigarh DC to arms licence holders

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 11, 2024 09:02 AM IST

As per the election department, out of the total 6,500 licensed weapons in Chandigarh, around 3,200 have already been deposited

With the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections in place, Chandigarh deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh has directed arms licence holders to deposit their weapons at the nearest police station within seven days or face action.

Issuing orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said carrying arms and ammunition was prohibited in Chandigarh during the period of Lok Sabha elections.
Issuing orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said carrying arms and ammunition was prohibited in Chandigarh during the period of Lok Sabha elections. (Getty image)

As per the election department, out of the total 6,500 licensed weapons in the city, around 3,200 have already been deposited.

Issuing orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the DC said carrying arms and ammunition was prohibited in Chandigarh during the period of Lok Sabha elections.

Arms licence holders, who receive a notice from the DC office for deposition of weapons at the nearest police station, need to deposit them within seven days. Any licence holder not desiring to deposit their weapon may apply for such exemption at the DC office, citing valid grounds, he said.

“The committee of district magistrate and senior superintendent of police will give its final approval on the basis of recommendation of the screening committee. Once the approval for impounding is issued, due notice will be issued by the office of the district magistrate that will be enforced by the SSP office to ensure deposition of impounded arms. If the licence holder, on receipt of such notice, fails to deposit arms within seven days, they shall be liable for prosecution under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code,” Singh said.

