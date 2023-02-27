Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Deputy CM Dushyant refuses to comment on uncle Abhay’s allegations

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 27, 2023 02:05 AM IST

During the budget session, INLD leader Abhay had accused Dushyant Chautala of land grabbing near the upcoming Hisar international airport.

Reacting to the corruption allegations made by his uncle and Indian National Lok Dal MLA Abhay Chautala, Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has said that he does not want to answer a non-serious person.

Dushyant Chautala, deputy chief minister participate in tug of war game on the Raahgiri Day at Vyapar Kendra Road near Sushant Lok police station, in Gurugram on Sunday. (HT Photo)
“I am always ready to answer the questions based on facts, but I cannot answer nonfactual questions and non-serious persons,” he said replying to a question asked by media persons during his visit to Panipat on Sunday.

On a question about Jannayak Janta Party’s preparations for the next year’s Lok Sabha and assembly elections, Dushyant said right now, the party is busy in preparations for the G20 summit. Deputy CM later visited Karnal for a state-level conference organised by the intellectual cell of the party on Sunday.

Chautala said that the promises made during elections are being fulfilled and the workers should take the party’s achievements and policies to the masses.

