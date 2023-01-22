Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dera Bassi: 50-year-old woman falls off bike, dies

Dera Bassi: 50-year-old woman falls off bike, dies

chandigarh news
Updated on Jan 22, 2023 12:10 AM IST

On Saturday, the woman and her son were headed to a hospital on a motorcycle; when they reached the Dera Bassi flyover near the local police station, her dupatta got entangled in the motorcycle’s tyre

Seema was rushed to the Dera Bassi civil hospital with the help of onlookers, but she was declared brought dead by doctors. (Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent, Dera Bassi

A 50-year-old woman riding a motorcycle died after her dupatta got entangled in the two-wheeler’s rear tyre, causing her to fall on the road in Dera Bassi on Saturday.

The deceased, Seema Gupta, lived in Zirakpur with her husband and son.

According to police, her husband had been admitted at Indus Hospital, Dera Bassi, for the past two days.

“On Saturday, Seema, along with her son Radhe Gupta, was headed to the hospital on a motorcycle. When they reached the Dera Bassi flyover near the local police station, her dupatta got entangled in the motorcycle’s tyre, following which she fell on the road and suffered severe head injury,” said Kuldeep Singh, investigating officer, Dera Bassi.

Seema was rushed to the Dera Bassi civil hospital with the help of onlookers, but she was declared brought dead by doctors. Kuldeep said police had initiated inquest proceedings in the matter and the body will be handed over to the kin after autopsy.

