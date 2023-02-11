Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dera Bassi: Man, woman jump before moving train in suicide pact

Dera Bassi: Man, woman jump before moving train in suicide pact

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 11, 2023 01:03 AM IST

Police said the man, 33, and the woman, 32, were both residents of Hollywood Heights, VIP Road, Zirakpur. However, their relationship could not be immediately ascertained. No suicide note was found on their person. Dera Bassi police are trying to reach their families.

A man and a woman ended their lives by jumping in front of a moving train near Ghaggar railway bridge in Bhankarpur, Dera Bassi, on Friday. (HT File)
A man and a woman ended their lives by jumping in front of a moving train near Ghaggar railway bridge in Bhankarpur, Dera Bassi, on Friday. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A man and a woman ended their lives by jumping in front of a moving train near Ghaggar railway bridge in Bhankarpur, Dera Bassi, on Friday.

Police said the man, 33, and the woman, 32, were both residents of Hollywood Heights, VIP Road, Zirakpur. However, their relationship could not be immediately ascertained. No suicide note was found on their person. Police are trying to reach their families.

While the Aadhaar card of the man bore an Uttar Pradesh address, that of the woman carried VIP Road, Zirakpur, address.

The investigating officer said while the man died on the spot, the woman was rushed to the Dera Bassi civil hospital in a critical condition. But she died during treatment. Their bodies were moved to the hospital’s mortuary for autopsy. Further investigation is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out