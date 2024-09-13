Menu Explore
Dera Beas reorganises its chapters

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Sep 13, 2024 06:24 AM IST

Days after Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon nominated Jasdeep Singh Gill as his successor, the dera on Thursday reorganised its chapters and made important appointments throughout India and neighbouring countries, including Nepal.

Days after Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon nominated Jasdeep Singh Gill as his successor, the dera on Thursday reorganised its chapters and made important appointments throughout India and neighbouring countries, including Nepal.

As per a notification issued by dera official Col GS Bhullar (retd), the dera restructured its zones which are three in number. Under these zones, the dera appointed various state coordinators. Apart from this, three zonal secretaries, Sunil Talwar, Aviraj Singh and Gurminder Singh, have been appointed.

