Despite bail to farmer leader Navdeep, protest plan is on

The farmers' unions' plan to protest against the Ambala administration remains intact even after farm activist Navdeep Jalbera was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Tuesday. As part of the protest, the farmers under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) will gherao the office of the superintendent of police (SP) in Ambala on Wednesday.

The unions said even if he secured bail, there is no clarity on when he will be released.

The 29-year-old activist was arrested with his aide, Gurkirat Shahpur, from near Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali, in March by the CIA-1 unit of Ambala police in a murder bid case registered on February 13 in connection with the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

He is a member of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh-SBS) part of the KMM protesting at the Shambhu border for over five months now.

SBS faction president Amarjeet Mohri said, “He got bail in a case from the high court, but there is still no clarity when he will be released. We will gather at New Grain Market in Ambala City. He has been given bail due to pressure from our groups and I believe he will be released only due to this.”

Meanwhile, in view of the call, Ambala deputy commissioner (DC) Shaleen on Tuesday issued orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and banned gathering of five or more people and any gathering within 200m of the SP office.