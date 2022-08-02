Despite record 4 lakh quintals moong produce, 86% bought below MSP in Punjab
: For the first time, Punjab produced a record 4.05 lakh quintals of summer moong, even as a whopping 86% of the total production was bought below the minimum support price (MSP) of ₹ 7,275.
Purchase season of moong started on June 1, and culminated on July 31.
As per the database of the Punjab Mandi Board, 4.05 lakh quintal legumes arrived across the state and 3.56 lakh quintal was bought by private parties. Government’s share of purchase was only 48,000 quintals and the entire stock was bought on the MSP.
Whereas of the total production, farmers were paid less than MSP for 3.46 lakh quintals sold to the private buyers. Market watchers say farmers were paid less than MSP due to the strict parameter of grains.
“High moisture content remained the main factor followed by the size of the grain and discolouration due to climatic reasons. But the overall trend was encouraging as Punjab met the estimated target of production,” says a mandi board functionary.
Official data says Ludhiana, the traditional producer of moong, led the state in legume production with 2.42 lakh quintals.
Total of 2.30 lakh quintals was bought by private players in the district below MSP, while state authorities bought only 4,600 quintals.
As per the purchase records complied by the mandi authorities of all districts for the last day of purchase, Mansa recorded the arrival of 56,000 quintals followed by Barnala (26,000 quintals) and Moga (23,000 quintals).
This year, farmers showed a significant interest in the rabi zaid (third crop sown between rabi and kharif seasons) when Punjab witnessed a surge of 80% under moong as compared to 2021. Last year, 2.98 lakh quintal legume was produced in the state.
Provisional estimates of the state agriculture authorities say about 1.25 lakh acres was brought under green gram, the highest in the last five years.
Experts attribute the surge to chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s announcement of MSP for green gram and assurance to farmers that the Punjab government would lift the crop if they cultivate it.
The lucrative promise comes with a precondition that the farmers will have to take up either PR-126 variety of paddy crop or Basmati cultivation after moong harvest.
Also, with early wheat harvest caused by early maturing of the crop due to a sudden surge in temperature, farmers in Punjab took up the high-value cash crop on the vacant fields.
To streamline the maiden legume purchase operation, the state government roped in Markfed.
However, the market trend was very dismal since the beginning as farmers were paid less than the MSP. On July 3, the CM announced to bear the gap of up to ₹ 1,000 per quintal for the moong sold below MSP to the farmers.
-
Traffic mismanagement could have led to Lucknow police commissioner’s exit: Officials
Poor traffic mismanagement on highways as well chaos on different routes and crossings inside the Lucknow city is being talked about as a major reason behind shifting of the 1994 batch IPS officer DK Thakur as Lucknow Commissioner of Police. Thakur has been replaced by 1993 batch IPS officer SB Shirodkar, who listed streamlining traffic among his priorities.
-
High court’s observations over Chadha’s appointment serious: Bajwa
Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday said that the Punjab and Haryana high court has made very serious observations against the appointment of AAP 's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha's appointment as chairman of the advisory committee of the state. The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday disposed of a plea challenging Chadha's appointment, asking government to decide representation of the petitioner against this move.
-
Kunda MLA’s father objects to Moharram gate in Pratapgarh
Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya's father Uday Pratap, (89), has objected to a temporary Moharram gate set up in a village in Shekhpur Ashik area of Kunda development block in Pratapagrh. Lawyer of Raja Uday Pratap Singh family Vaibhav said Uday Pratap Singh, who hails from the Bhadri estate of Oudh had expressed his opposition to the gate and wants it to be taken down.
-
Moga police get 10-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
The Moga police on Monday got a 10-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is a 'mastermind' in the killing of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, in a December 2021 attempt to murder case. The court of chief judicial magistrate Preeti Sukhija in Malout gave Bishnoi's transit remand to Moga police till August 11 after his four-day custody in Rana Sidhu murder case ended.
-
Third Monday of Shrawan: Lakhs of devotees offer prayers at KV Temple
Lakhs of devotees offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on the third Monday of the Shrawan month. The administration rolled out a red-carpet welcome for the devotees at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and several arrangements had been made for them, including potable water facility. Meanwhile, traders of Vishwanath Gali, Varanasi, offered water, which was collected from 12 rivers and three oceans mixed with Nagkesar, to Baba Kashi Vishwanath.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics