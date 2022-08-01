Desumajra | 19 fresh diarrhoea cases reported as total count reaches 116
As many as 19 more cases of diarrhoea were reported on Sunday — the third day of the outbreak at Desumajra village near Kharar. The new cases pushed the total count to 116.
Speaking about the same, civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said five teams have already surveyed 512 families and remedial measures have been taken. The teams have distributed 1,602 oral rehydration solution packets to families in the affected area.
The health department has set up camps in the village to offer assistance. On Sunday, 11 cases were reported from the camp, whereas eight were detected at the houses by surveying teams.
In the past two days, 97 cases were detected at Desumajra as the residents alleged that they have been receiving contaminated drinking water. The camp has been set up near the gurdwara in Desumajra and will remain in place till all the cases are treated.
The authorities have also snapped the drinking water supply in the neighbourhood, which is now relying on water tankers being provided by the administration for their requirements.
