Ludhiana: Commuters at risk as repair work delayed

Despite the pressing need to address the deteriorating state of expansion joints on the elevated road project of the Old GT Road, the municipal corporation is yet to replace the damaged expansion joints. Over the past few years, the persistent deteriorated condition of these expansion joints has posed serious risks to the safety of commuters who traverse this vital road link connecting the Jagraon Bridge and the Buddha Nullah Bridge near Chand Cinema. A damaged expansion joint over Jagraon bridge elevated road in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The process to replace these damaged joints of the road was set to initiate last year, with officials having released a work order for the replacement and the procurement of 32 expansion joints for one side of the project but was halted by the senior officials.

This elevated road boasts a total of 64 expansion joints, situated on both sides. Initially, only one side was targeted for replacement, marked by an investment of ₹32 lakhs, and the project’s execution was going to begin last year but officials claimed that due to ongoing construction going at Ferozepur road elevated road project, the project was halted.

Kapil Arora, president of council of architects said, “Due to the dirt, dust or other types of debris build-up in and around expansion joints, caused by traffic and environmental conditions, the joints lose their ability to expand and contract with the structure, rendering them less effective. When this happens, the reduced flexibility results in cracking or distortion/crushing of the joint material, compromising the entire bridge’s structural integrity and life span. Thus, delayed repair of expansion joints is a serious issue and MC should initiate the repair work in parts, on the lines of the work done by NHAI at Dholewal Bridge”.

For daily commuters like Ravinder Singh, navigating the elevated road along the Old GT Road has become a daunting task. “At stagnant speeds, crossing these joints feels like navigating an obstacle course,” shared Ravinder Singh.

The numerous damaged joints along the route have created a jarring experience, especially when vehicles pick up speed. “When we pass over them at higher speeds, it feels like a powerful jolt, impacting both the vehicle and our backs. It’s a distressing experience,” he added.

Jasmeet Kaur, a regular commuter on the Old GT Road, has raised a concern that the expansion joints on this crucial road link have deteriorated to such an extent that they are now sunken below the road level, giving rise to serious safety issues.

“The condition of the expansion joints has reached a point where they are no longer aligned with the road surface. This poses a grave threat to commuters,” expressed Jasmeet Kaur. The development of gaps between the joints has created hazardous openings, particularly alarming for vulnerable road users such as pregnant women, she added.

Executive engineer of the municipal corporation, Sanjeev Sharma, explained the situation. He stated, “Last year, we were on the verge of commencing work on one side of the project in the month of November, involving the replacement of 32 expansion joints. But due to the ongoing elevated road project on Ferozepur road, the work has halted due to concerns of traffic disruption in the city.”

Sharma further stated , “ I have recently appealed to the authorities, highlighting that the contractor has already procured the necessary expansion joints as per the issued work order one year ago.”

Dysfunctional drainage system

The elevated road project in Ludhiana has encountered yet another stumbling block - a malfunctioning drainage system. This issue aggravates during rainy days, as rainwater accumulates on the elevated road and then cascades down directly onto the commuters below, leading to significant inconvenience. Despite the matter being brought to the attention of the concerned department on multiple occasions, the problem of the dysfunctional drainage system has persisted for several years, causing frustration among shopkeepers situated near the elevated road.

Gaganpreet Singh, the owner of Hotel Shere Punjab, voiced his concerns, stating, “Rainy days become a challenge for commuters navigating the Clock Tower road under the elevated road project, as water from the elevated road falls directly onto them. Moreover, water accumulates on the elevated road’s surface, and when vehicles pass at high speeds, the water splashes onto the road, causing major inconveniences for both commuters and shopkeepers alike. I earnestly urge the municipal corporation to rectify the longstanding drainage system issue promptly.”

