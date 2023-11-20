close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Developing tourism sector top priority for Punjab government, says minister Anmol Gagan Maan

Developing tourism sector top priority for Punjab government, says minister Anmol Gagan Maan

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh/new Delhi
Nov 20, 2023 07:40 AM IST

Minister for tourism Anmol Gagan Maan was the chief guest at the Punjab Day Function celebrated on Saturday evening during the ongoing India International Trade Fair 2023

Minister for tourism Anmol Gagan Maan has said that the development of eco-tourism, adventure and water sports to their full potential is one of the top priorities of the Punjab government.

Punjab minister for tourism Anmol Gagan Maan

Maan who was the chief guest at the Punjab Day Function celebrated on Saturday evening during the ongoing India International Trade Fair 2023 said that the state government was leaving no stone unturned to explore every aspect of the tourism arena in Punjab so that the NRI Punjabis, international as well as domestic travellers would experience the rich culture and historical aspects of the state.

“For the first time, the heritage fairs and festivals are being organised by the government, and a budget of 15 crore has been allocated,” she said.

Story Saved
