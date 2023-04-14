Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Devotees pour in for holy dip at Golden Temple sarovar on Baisakhi

ByAsian News International, Amritsar
Apr 14, 2023 12:50 PM IST

Anandpur Sahib, Talwandi Sabo and New Delhi’s Gurudwara Bangla Sahib also receive massive footfall of devotees visiting to offer prayers on Baisakhi

A large number of devotees poured in for a visit to Sri Harmandir Sahib on Friday and took a holy dip in the Sarovar on the occasion of Baisakhi, Punjab’s harvest festival.

A young devotee taking a dip in the sarovar at Golden Temple, Amritsar, on the occasion of Baisakhi, (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Amid tight security, a large number of people reached Anandpur Sahib Gurdwara in Punjab’s Rupnagar. Meanwhile, in New Delhi, a large number of devotees also reached Gurudwara Bangla Sahib and offered prayers on the occasion.

The festival of Baisakhi marks the Sikh New Year and is a spring harvest festival celebrated in Punjab and other parts of north India.

A devotee taking a dip at the sarovar at Takhat Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Earlier in the day, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann had extended greetings and best wishes on the occasion of Baisakhi.

In his greetings, the Punjab CM said, “The creation of the Khalsa without caste and colour discrimination was done by Guru Gobind Singh Ji on the holy land of Anandpur Sahib.”

“Many congratulations to all the Sikh Sangats bowing down at Guru’s feet on the occasion of Khalsa Sajna Diwas and Baisakhi,” he tweeted.

The day marks the anniversary of the founding of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699.

Friday, April 14, 2023
