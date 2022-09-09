DGP Bhawra’s removal as Punjab’s top cop: Many unanswered questions linger on

Tension was brewing between Chairman, Punjab Housing Corporation VK Bhawra and the Punjab Government over the officers’ unceremoniously removal as DGP Punjab with the government in wait and watch as how to deal with the situation.

It all started when with a show-cause-notice issued to Bhawra by the state government last month to file his reply on mishandling three important law and order situations.

The three situations were mishandling of RPG attack on Punjab police intelligence wing headquarters, murder of famous Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala and communal tension outside Kali Mata Temple in Patiala.

The notice was served to Bhawra, couple of days before his two months leave, which he had availed under a mutual understanding with the government, to buy time to get the central deputation which he had applied after the chief minister office asked Bhawra to step down.

Because as per the procedure laid down by the Supreme Court for selection of DGP following UPSC guidelines, head of the state force cannot be removed before completing two years in office unless and until having some serious questions over his functioning, the idea of serving notice was the brainchild of the government to make ground for Bhawra’s exit in case he challenges his removal, officials privy with the developments added.

However, the government was taken aback when 1987-batch IPS Bhawra, who considered a soft-spoken and gentle style of function, in a strong-worded reply asked the government to provided him 20 documents related with the three incidents to clear air as how the three situations were dealt.

In the reply, the DGP rank officer, has claimed himself of having “unblemished track-record” in his service of more than 30-years, the developments accessed by Hindustan Times have revealed. The DGP has objected strongly to the notice.

The ex-top cop has specifically sought 20 documents with claims that all the three situations were dealt properly and in consultation with the state government and he can prove it if the government provides him the said documents, it is learnt.

As government was not expecting a strong reaction from Bhawra, contemplation are going on in the government as what to reply Bhawra or shut the matter as the officer is having strong case of moving to the Supreme Court citing violation of the procedure laid down by the court.

Though the home department hasn’t reply to Bhawra’s letter, sources said, deliberations are on how to deal with the situation.

An official having closeness with Bhawra claimed that the officer was weighing all options before him if the government goes ahead to take any action against the DGP rank officer in the matter of the notice.

Bhawra and home secretary Anurag Verma did not reply to repeated texts and calls sent on the issue. Verma repeatedly disconnected the calls.

Bhawra was asked to go on leave of two months to pave way to give charge of DGP to 1992-batch officer Gaurav Yadav and this leave was about to end on September 4. Notice was served to Bhawra couple of days before his leave was ending amid speculations that a lobby in the police was asking Bhawra to join back till he gets the Central deputation. Bhawra was appointed as DGP Punjab in January 2022.

BOX: How DGPs can be removed before two years?

The guidelines say, the DGP may be relieved of the responsibilities by the State government acting in consultation with the State Security Commission consequent upon any action taken against him under the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules or following his conviction in a court of law in a criminal offence or in a case of corruption, or if he is otherwise incapacitated from discharging his duties”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON