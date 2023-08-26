Ludhiana school roof collapse: DGSE issues guidelines detailing safety measures

After one teacher died and three other women staff members were injured after the roof of the staff room came crashing down two days ago, the Director General of School Education (DGSE) has sent an advisory to district education officers and school heads on special precautions to be taken during the construction and repair works in the schools. A view of damaged building of Government School in Baddowal in Ludhiana on Thursday.

In a letter to the field staff, DGSE Vinay Bublani said the part of the school where the construction and repair work is going on should not be used for any school activity. “The school head should take into account the time and importance of the work to be done before starting the construction and repair work of the necessary infrastructure in the school so that there is no difficulty in the school management,” he said. The guidelines were issued after a portion of the Government Senior Secondary Smart School building in Baddowal village collapsed during the ongoing construction and repair work on Wednesday. The school has been upgraded as “School of Eminence”, and its building was being revamped.

The DGSE further asked the school heads to ensure that the safety norms of the PWD (B&R) department are observed and no student or school staff member is allowed to visit the construction/repair site. “The materials used for the ongoing construction work on multi-storied buildings should be supplied as required and if the repair work is in progress, the debris released during the repair should not be collected at one place but should be packed side by side,” he said. Contractors must install warning signs at construction/repair sites in schools.

Also, the DEO should set up a committee of three to five members, including deputy district education officers, junior engineers, officers/teachers with technical experience which will visit such schools at least twice a week. “Sensitive work related to construction like electrical wiring work, demolition work etc. should be done after school hours,” read the guidelines. The officers have been told that in case of negligence, departmental action will be taken as per rules, fixing responsibility. A letter has also been sent to the chief engineer of PWD (B&R) to ensure that these instructions are adhered to during the ongoing construction and repair works being carried out by the department in schools.

