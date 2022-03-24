Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dhaba owner hacked to death in Majitha village
chandigarh news

Dhaba owner hacked to death in Majitha village

According to preliminary report, three unidentified persons, who came to the dhaba on a motorcycle, had a tiff with the dhaba owner and an unidentified person leading to a scuffle
A dhaba owner was hacked to death by three unidentified bike-borne persons on Bhai Shalo Road falling under the Majitha subdivision, police said on Wednesday.
A dhaba owner was hacked to death by three unidentified bike-borne persons on Bhai Shalo Road falling under the Majitha subdivision, police said on Wednesday.
Published on Mar 24, 2022 01:23 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

AMRITSAR: A dhaba owner was hacked to death by three unidentified bike-borne persons on Bhai Shalo Road falling under the Majitha subdivision, police said on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Karamjit Singh, alias Ladi. Police said the incident took place around 10.30 pm when Ladi was closing his dhaba situated at Bhai Shalo Road.

“According to preliminary report, three unidentified persons, who came to the dhaba on a motorcycle, had a tiff with the owner and an unidentified person leading to a scuffle. The accused attacked the victim with sharp-edged weapons. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said a police official, who didn’t wish to be named.

Majitha station house officer (SHO) Harsandeep Singh said they are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage. A case under Sections 302 (murder) of the Indian penal code (IPC) has been registered.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out