Dhaba owner hacked to death in Majitha village

AMRITSAR: A dhaba owner was hacked to death by three unidentified bike-borne persons on Bhai Shalo Road falling under the Majitha subdivision, police said on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Karamjit Singh, alias Ladi. Police said the incident took place around 10.30 pm when Ladi was closing his dhaba situated at Bhai Shalo Road.

“According to preliminary report, three unidentified persons, who came to the dhaba on a motorcycle, had a tiff with the owner and an unidentified person leading to a scuffle. The accused attacked the victim with sharp-edged weapons. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said a police official, who didn’t wish to be named.

Majitha station house officer (SHO) Harsandeep Singh said they are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage. A case under Sections 302 (murder) of the Indian penal code (IPC) has been registered.”