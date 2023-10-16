News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dhanas resident held with six stolen two-wheelers

Dhanas resident held with six stolen two-wheelers

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 16, 2023 07:52 AM IST

According to the police, Billa was driving a stolen scooter affixing a fake number plate CH 01 AC 4572 on it instead of the real registration no. CH 01 AB 4943

Sector 11 police arrested a Dhanas resident and recovered six stolen two-wheelers from him on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Roshan, alias Billa. (iStock)
The accused was identified as Roshan, alias Billa.

According to the police, Billa was driving a stolen scooter affixing a fake number plate CH 01 AC 4572 on it instead of the real registration no. CH 01 AB 4943.

The scooter was found to be stolen during verification. A case about the theft of the said scooter was registered at Sector 39 police station earlier this year.

During investigation, five more stolen two-wheelers including four scooters and a bike were recovered from the accused.

Sector 11 police arrested the accused and booked him under Sections 473 (making or counterfeiting a seal, plate) and 411 (dishonestly receiving or retaining any stolen property) of IPC on Saturday.

The accused was earlier booked in a burglary and theft case by Sarangpur police and Sector 26 police respectively in Chandigarh.

