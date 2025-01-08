Dharamshala hoteliers seek urgent steps to revive tourism in Kangra

Flagging the lack of infrastructure, poor promotion and limited access to glacial peaks, the hotel association of Dharamshala has sought urgent attention towards the revival of tourism in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. Dharamshala hotel association president Ashwani Bamba said that there has been a steady decline of tourism in Kangra over the last 7–8 years. (HT representational)

In a memorandum submitted to Kangra MP Rajeev Bhardwaj during the interaction meeting held recently, the association suggested measures like extension of railways and development of ropeways to revive the tourism in the district.

The association highlighted that Kangra remains inaccessible to a large section of tourists due to the absence of a fast and efficient railway system and also outlined insufficient infrastructure to allow the tourists to experience the natural wonders despite being home to majestic glacial peaks.

They also urged that the essential facilities such as parking, roads and tourist amenities require significant upgrades and raised the issue of poor promotion of Kangra’s rich cultural heritage.

Dharamshala hotel association president Ashwani Bamba said that there has been a steady decline of tourism in Kangra over the last 7–8 years. “The neighbouring states such as Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir are emerging as more attractive tourist destinations, owing to better infrastructure, accessibility, and promotion strategies. We had raised the issues of Central Funded Projects like the Extension of Vande Bharat train up to Kangra, Broad gauge of Kangra - Pathankot - Joginder Nagar railway line, initiative under Swadesh Darshan 2 Scheme and PRASHAD scheme of the government of India,” he said.

The hotel association suggested extension of Vande Bharat Express to Kangra and upgrading the Kangra-Pathankot-Joginder Nagar narrow-gauge railway line to broad gauge to integrate the district into the broader railway network, ensuring connectivity from all sides.

They have also suggested the development of a ropeway to glacial peaks with options such as Bhagsunag - Triund - Inderhara Glacier and Lungta - Thathrana -Inderhar Glacier. “Ropeways will provide a seamless and scenic access to the snow-clad Majestic Dhauladhar Ranges to tourists of all ages and adventure enthusiasts alike,” the association said.