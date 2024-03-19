Dial 1930 within ‘golden hour’ in cyber fraud cases: DGP Haryana

Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur on Monday underlined the importance of vigilance in combating cybercrime, saying that cyber criminals employ deceptive methods to transfer money from victims’ accounts to their own. Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur (HT File)

Addressing the media in Rohtak district, Kapur stressed the need for individuals to shield themselves from enticing offers and refrain from sharing OTP, emphasising that OTP is never required to receive money but is essential for withdrawing funds.

Kapur urged people to verify requests for money transfers and remain vigilant. He stressed the importance of reporting cyber fraud incidents promptly to helpline number 1930, as doing so during the golden hours significantly increases the likelihood of freezing fraudulent amounts, with around a 70% success rate.

He cautioned against falling for schemes enticing investments in trading or stock markets through WhatsApp groups and fake websites.

The DGP highlighted other tactics cybercriminals employ, such as threats to block phone numbers citing TRAI guidelines or impersonating officials from agencies like CBI, ED or police to extort money by instilling fear of FIRs. He also noted instances where fraudsters exploit people’s emotions by fabricating medical emergencies to solicit immediate money transfers.

