Diarrhoea prevention on Chandigarh health department’s mind

Amid peak summer heat, numerous heat-related illnesses, including diarrhoea, are being reported at city hospitals. As a preventive measure, the UT health department will be launching a two-month “Stop Diarrhoea” campaign to curb the surge in cases. A diarrhoea awareness drive will be held in Chandigarh from July 1 to August 31. (HT File)

Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, UT, said, “The drive will be held from July 1 to August 31.”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

According to health department officials, training has already been provided to healthcare personnel in civil hospitals and dispensaries to prevent infections. They also noted water leakages and contamination in sewage water to be the causing factors of water-borne diseases, including diarrhoea.

A senior official from GMSH-16 said weekly inter-department meetings were being conducted to ensure adequate supply of drugs, ORS packs and zinc tablets. The municipal corporation is also testing water samples and inspecting broken drainpipes to prevent water contamination.

Summer provides an ideal environment for infection-causing bacteria to thrive. A weak immunity can cause stomach ailments and diarrhoea. “To prevent infections, frequent handwashing, especially before meals, is essential,” advised doctors, who also recommended avoiding the consumption of outside food. Adequate water consumption and avoiding exposure to peak heat are other preventive measures one can follow.