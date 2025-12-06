Search
Sat, Dec 06, 2025
Did commendable job in 1 year despite UT status: Farooq

ByPress Trust of India, Srinagar
Published on: Dec 06, 2025 04:30 am IST

Farooq Abdullah addresses party workers near the mausoleum of the NC founder and his father, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, in Hazratbal on the occasion of the latter’s 120th birth anniversary

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Friday defended the Jammu and Kashmir government, saying a lot has been achieved in its first year within the limited powers granted to it under the Union Territory set up. “We still have a lot to cover. Whatever we could do this year, it is before you. Our opponents will always tell you that this or that has not been done, but they will not tell you what has been achieved,” he said here.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah with his chief minister Omar Abdullah and others pay tribute to party founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah on his 120th birth anniversary at Naseem Bagh, Hazratbal, in Srinagar on Friday. (ANI)
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah with his chief minister Omar Abdullah and others pay tribute to party founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah on his 120th birth anniversary at Naseem Bagh, Hazratbal, in Srinagar on Friday. (ANI)

He was addressing the party workers near the mausoleum of the NC founder and his father, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, in Hazratbal on the occasion of the latter’s 120th birth anniversary.

The NC chief said the biggest accomplishment in the first year of the elected government has been “that we can move around freely now, and speak freely”. “Today, our opponents take out rallies and protest marches,” he added.

However, Farooq expressed regret over some party leaders speaking against the party and the government. The NC chief said the party is “treading this path despite several difficulties”.

He said the time has come to introduce young and educated faces, especially women, into active politics. “The municipal and panchayat elections are coming nearer. Our educated boys and girls need to step forward and serve their people. I also urge you to focus on strengthening the party and stop making statements. Everyone is issuing statements,” he said.

