Didn’t dilute Punjab’s claim over Chandigarh, says Mann
: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday reacted strongly to his criticism by the opposition for demanding separate land for the Punjab Vidhan Sabha from the Centre, saying that his act does not dilute the state’s claim over Chandigarh and blamed the SAD leadership for the same by “conniving” with the governments at the Centre in the past for “vested political interests”.
The chief minister had in a tweet on Saturday demanded separate land for the Punjab Vidhan Sabha as well as for a separate high court after the Centre granted land for a separate assembly to Haryana.
The CM has been under fire from the opposition and other segments of the state that termed his demand as “dilution” of Punjab’s claim over its capital.
Reacting to the row, Mann said, “have I given to anyone in writing that I have diluted the claim of Punjab over Punjab? Haryana already has an assembly in Chandigarh. If the Centre gives it more land, why is Punjab being excluded while granting the land?”
Mann was interacting with the media during his first visit to the Golden Temple after his marriage last week. He was accompanied by his wife and mother.
Mann asserted that none other than Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal was making baseless statements on the issue of the state capital.
Slamming the SAD leadership for diluting the claim of the state on Chandigarh, he said, “everyone knows who shifted the state government offices from Chandigarh to Mohali and formed the new Chandigarh.”
“The then chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and his son Sukhbir had connived with the governments at the Centre to dilute the claims of Punjab over Chandigarh,” he said.
Questioning Sukhbir on why they were “tight-lipped” about Chandigarh when they were partners in the government at the Centre, Mann said Badals have remained mum for the sake of their “vested political interests” and that even Congress leadership remained a “mute spectator” on the entire matter.
“Akalis and Congress are trying to score brownie points before the media by issuing baseless statements. My government is committed for the well-being of every section of society,” he said.
On the AAP government’s decision over appointing Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha as chairman of the advisory committee to the state government, he said, “all decisions are taken with consent of the people. For example, we prepared the budget after taking suggestions from the people. On same lines, we conducted a meeting with Public Action Committee (PAC) on the Mattewara jungle issue. Additionally, I called the PAC members to expand the Mattewara Jungle to promote the tourism.”
Mann also blamed former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh for paving the way for setting up of a textile park at Mattewara jungle along the Satluj river in Ludhiana and reiterated that the state government has decided not to allow any industrial unit to come up near Mattewara Forests.
He said that his government has launched a massive crackdown against the drug peddlers in the state and the target is to make Punjab a drug free state.
“Maintenance of law and order is the top priority of the state government. No one will be allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace of the state,” he added.
Earlier, heavy deployment of police was seen inside and outside the shrine complex. Entry of the devotees to the sanctum sanctorum was restricted partially when Mann and his family paid obeisance there.
The newly married couple presented ‘rumala’ to the Guru Granth Sahib at the sanctum sanctorum. The SGPC felicitated them on the premises of the shrine.
Warring asks CM to write to Centre
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to withdraw his statement demanding land for a new assembly building and write a strong letter of protest to the Central government, objecting to its move to provide land in Chandigarh to Haryana for its Vidhan Sabha.
In a letter to the chief minister, Warring said that Chandigarh was, is and will always remain the capital of Punjab.
He said that this is very much mentioned in the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, and subsequent accords and agreements have endorsed and reaffirmed Punjab’s exclusive claim over Chandigarh as its capital.
“However, your one single tweet/statement has raised a question mark over something that everyone, including the people of Haryana, accepts as an irreversible truth,” he wrote.
The Congress leader said that Haryana needs to build separate Vidhan Sabha and high court buildings but they should build these in their own territory.
“When they know Chandigarh belongs to Punjab, a fact and reality accepted by Haryana long back, why should they be allowed to construct their Vidhan Sabha and high court buildings in a place that they know does not belong to them,” he said, urging the chief minister set the record straight.
Punjab government floats tenders for delivery of wheat flour to 1.83 crore beneficiaries
The Punjab government on Monday invited tenders for delivery of wheat flour to about 1.83 crore beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act. A state government spokesperson said that the tenders have been floated by the newly formed Punjab State Cooperative Marketing Society Limited for the inclusion of delivery services and listing of flour mills for grinding of wheat.
Habitual thief caught with 13 more stolen bicycles in Chandigarh
Out on bail after being arrested for bicycle thefts in April, a habitual thief has been caught with 13 more stolen bicycles. Vikas, lives near Guga Madi Mandir in Sector 28. His arrest came following a complaint by Sector-29 resident Gurdeep Singh, whose Hercules bicycle was stolen from the market of Sector 29-C. On his arrest, Vikas confessed to stealing 12 more bicycles of different makes, which were also recovered.
Congress did not do anything for Mandi: Jai Ram
Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur accused the party for not doing anything for his home district, Mandi, on Monday. He also honoured a girl under the 'Beti Hai Anmol' programme. He said that of the 78 gram panchayat pradhans in Seraj, 76 were affiliated to the BJP.
Panchkula DC asks officials to identify accident-prone areas
Deputy commissioner Mahavir Kaushik presided over the meeting of district road safety and safe school vahan policy committee and asked officials of various government departments including National Highways Authority of India to provide road safety training to their respective officials and undertake a road safety audit. He said the vehicles impounded by RTA should be parked at the police station concerned and at the old workshop of Haryana roadways.
Punjab Police arrest 676 drug smugglers in a week
The Punjab Police have arrested 676 drug smugglers and suppliers after registering 559 first information reports (FIRs) under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across the state in the last one week. As many as 32 proclaimed offenders and absconders in the NDPS cases have also been arrested in the past week, IG, headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill added.
