DIG bribery case: Keep records of those meeting Krishanu, Court tells UT jail

A CBI court on Tuesday directed the Chandigarh Burail jail superintendent to keep the record, including CCTV footage (if any), pertaining to those meeting Krishanu Sharda (middleman), said to be aide of former DIG (Ropar range) Harcharan Singh Bhullar, prior to producing him physically before the court on the next hearing day.

Both have been behind the bars in connection with the ₹8-lakh bribery case.

Judge Bhawna Jain issued the directions on the request of CBI public prosecutor Narender Singh, who sought preservation of records and CCTV footage to ensure the “secrecy” of the investigation.

The CBI also sought Sharda’s 12-day remand but the matter was adjourned until Wednesday as Sharda had not engaged counsel. During the Tuesday hearing on the remand application, the accused was produced through video-conferencing and was advised to engage his counsel as advocate AS Sukhija, who appeared following the notice of the application, submitted that he had been representing only HS Bhullar and had never been engaged by Krishanu.

The court added that if he fails to engage a counsel, assistance from a legal aid counsel would be provided to him.

The CBI had arrested Bhullar and Krishanu on October 16 and they were sent to judicial custody the next day. The CBI had not requested their remand at that time. After a lengthy investigation over the last 10 days, the CBI sought Krishanu’s remand and filed an application on Monday.

Officials familiar with the development said the CBI has found some important clues so it wants Krishanu’s remand for further probe.

Notably, Bhullar had assumed charge as the Ropar range DIG in November 2024. He was apprehended from his office in Mohali following a complaint received by the CBI on October 11. The complainant had accused Bhullar of demanding bribe through a middleman (Krishanu) in exchange for helping him settle an FIR registered at the Sirhind police station. The probe agency had conducted raids at the DIG’s residence and other properties, seizing ₹7.5 crore, 2.5-kg gold jewellery and 26 luxury wrist watches.