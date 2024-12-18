Diljit concert organisers slapped with 25K fine for ‘mess’ at Chandigarh’s Sector 34 ground

In fresh trouble for the organisers of Diljit Dosanjh’s concert, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has slapped a ₹25,000 penalty for the mess that was left behind at the venue. This even as the UT administration has initiated action against the organisers for exceeding the set noise limit. Though the organisers of Diljit’s Chandigarh concert had paid garbage cess (fee) while taking advance permissions from the civic body, the penalty came after city residents and local councillor Prem Lata raised multiple complaints to municipal commissioner Amit Kumar over littering and defacement of public property that was noticed at the exhibition ground in Sector 34 on December 15, a day after the event. (HT File)

The MC has issued the challan to organisers M/S SE International Entertainment, citing a violation of the ‘Solid Waste Management Bylaws 2018’.

Though the firm had paid garbage cess (fee) while taking advance permissions from the civic body, the penalty came after city residents and local councillor Prem Lata raised multiple complaints to municipal commissioner Amit Kumar over littering and defacement of public property that was noticed at the exhibition ground in Sector 34 on December 15, a day after the event.

The MC chief said, “The challan was issued to the firm as per law following the complaints.”

Councillor Prem Lata said, “No permission was granted for December 15 or December 16, but still the ground was full of garbage, trucks, tents, and other concert items. The boundary fencing was found broken and other defacement was noticed, and the ground was a complete mess.”

UT initiates action for noise limit breach

Meanwhile, after the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) submitted its report to the deputy commissioner, stating that there was a clear violation of the set noise limit, the UT has initiated action against the organisers.

The Punjab and Haryana high court, in its December 13 order, had directed that the noise levels should not exceed 75 decibels and warned of penal action in case of a breach.

As per the CPCC report, the noise levels during Diljit’s concert ranged between 70 and 82 decibels, thus violating the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

DC Nishant Yadav said, “We have received the report from CPCC, and now the sub-divisional magistrate will file a formal complaint with the adjudicating officer, who is the secretary environment, who will impose penal action against the organisers. The report clearly indicates that the noise levels exceeded the permissible limit of 75 decibels, even reaching up to 82 decibels.”

The adjudicating officer will hold a hearing for the organisers before imposing the penalty, the DC added.

When asked if there was a provision for filing an FIR, Yadav said the adjudicating officer will take a final call on the penal action.

The DC further added, “We will submit the compliance report to the high court on December 18.”

The HC’s directions had come in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Ranjeet Singh, a resident of Sector 23, who had sought a ban on concerts at the venue unless adequate measures were in place to address noise concerns.

Earlier, while hearing another petition on noise pollution on November 14, the HC had directed that the police must register an FIR in case of noise pollution violations. It also asked district magistrates and superintendents of police in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh to remain vigilant and take swift legal action in response to citizen complaints.

The court had further clarified that district magistrates and superintendents of police would be held personally liable for any violations of its guidelines.

It noted that noise pollution, being a component of air pollution, was punishable under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

Deadline over, Aujla organisers yet to pay ₹1.15 crore penalty

M/s Scope Entertainment and Team Entertainment Innovation, organisers of Punjabi singer Karan Aujla’s December 7 concert in Chandigarh, who were to pay up ₹1.16 crore fine by Tuesday for illegally displaying advertisements of the singer at the event venue, failed to do so.

The MC, in its notice, had stated, “As many as nine boards/banners/hoardings of different sizes, measuring total area of 916 sq ft, were found displayed at the Exhibition Ground of Sector 34 without prior permission from the competent authority and violated the norms of Chandigarh Advertisement Control Order, 1954. You are therefore directed to deposit ₹1,15,60,191 on account of advertisement fee, penalty, interest and GST.. You are directed to pay the amount till December 17, failing which action as per prevailing rules/law shall be taken. If the amount is not paid within the stipulated period, interest of 18% per annum, compounded annually on advertisement fee and penalty shall be charged.”

MC commissioner Kumar said, “The amount has not been paid by the organisers and they will now face interest on the penalty amount. Legal action will be taken if firm will not pay the amount soon.”