Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bombshell recovered at park in Panchkula’s Budhanpur village

Bombshell recovered at park in Panchkula’s Budhanpur village

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 24, 2023 12:43 AM IST

Police officials at the Sector 14 police station in Panchkula said they received information about the bombshell around 10 am after children playing in the park noticed it

A discarded bombshell was recovered from a park at Budhanpur village in Sector 16, Panchkula, on Sunday morning.

The bombshell was removed by a bomb disposal squad from the army. (Sant Arora/HT)
The bombshell was removed by a bomb disposal squad from the army. (Sant Arora/HT)

Police officials at the Sector 14 police station said they received information about the bombshell around 10 am after children playing in the park noticed it.

A police team rushed to the scene and sealed the area. The bombshell was covered with sandbags as per protocol before a bomb disposal team from the army arrived around 1.30 pm.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Sumer Partap Singh and assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Surender Yadav also reached the scene.

The projectile was removed and the area was reopened while police continued to patrol the area.

A senior police official said as per preliminary investigation, the bombshell appeared to have been discarded by someone at the nearby scrap market.

Further investigation is underway to determine whether the bombshell was live and when it was manufactured.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
army children information live panchkula park protocol scene sunday morning + 7 more
army children information live panchkula park protocol scene sunday morning + 6 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 24, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out