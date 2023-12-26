Discipline pillar of good governance, says Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed his commitment to transforming the system over the last nine years and said he considers discipline the pillar of good governance. The basic mantra of “sushasan” (good governance) is that people can easily avail the benefits of government services at home, he said while addressing a gathering on Good Governance Day in Panchkula on Monday. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar addressing a gathering on Good Governance Day in Panchkula on Monday. (HT Photo)

On the occasion, the CM launched the online transfer portal for Group-D employees and other facilities. The portal allows employees appointed after the enactment of the Group-D Act 2018 to apply for transfers online. Additionally, individuals can use the portal to apply for transfer to other positions within the Group-D common cadre.

Khattar said the journey of good governance in Haryana commenced in 2014, resulting in the establishment of trust among the people in the government and its services.

Adhering to the principles of good governance, the current Haryana government is facilitating convenient access to government services for citizens from the comfort of their homes. In pursuit of transformative efforts aimed at reshaping the government system, ongoing initiatives are consistently working towards enhancing efficiency to ensure the seamless availability of facilities and services to the general public.

The CM unveiled two additional portals, one of which is the Atamnirbhar portal. This portal allows individuals to access five essential documents from their family identity certificate, including ration card, caste/income certificate, senior citizen certificate and very senior citizen certificate. Facilities like farmer details from Meri Fasal-Mera Byora, Kisan gate pass, e-purchase, J-Form details, property details and marriage registration, are now all conveniently accessible on the mobile phone through Jan Sahayak Mobile App.

Apart from this, he also released the Integrated Multi-purpose Activity Cooperative Societies (CMPACS) souvenir, which aims to connect people with the cooperative movement.

Addressing the issue of corruption, he highlighted the government’s robust efforts over the past nine years to combat corruption, citing initiatives such as Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), online transfers, educated Panchayats, e-ravana, and the abolition of the remand system.

Khattar encouraged taking a pledge for good governance on Good Governance Day and striving to adhere to it throughout the year.

During the event, the CM unveiled the calendar for the year 2024 and presented 12 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Good Governance Awards. These awards included six state-level flagship awards, three state-level awards and three district-level good governance awards.