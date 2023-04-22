Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab cops raid 10 places to nab dismissed AIG Raj Jit

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 22, 2023 01:50 AM IST

A team led by ADGP STF RK Jaiswal have been entrusted with the task of probing the case related to Raj Jit and completing the probe within one month

The Special Task Force (STF) against drugs on Friday conducted raids at around 10 locations to nab dismissed Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Raj Jit Singh, who was booked in the Inderjit drug case, on the basis of the SIT report. Raj Jit has been on the run after a case was registered against him on April 16.

Special teams of the STF on Friday raided Raj Jit’s in-law’s house in Tarn Taran, and as per sources a few of the teams were also sent outside Punjab to nab Raj Jit. However, the STF, according to an insider, has failed to get any strong leads to locate the dismissed cop.

“Our investigation has revealed that Raj Jit left his house in Mohali a few minutes after the chief minister (Bhagwant Mann) tweeted about his dismissal. He left with two bags, which were already packed,” said an STF official.

A team led by ADGP STF RK Jaiswal have been entrusted with the task of probing the case related to Raj Jit and completing the probe within one month.

Saturday, April 22, 2023
