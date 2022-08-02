Disproportionate assets case: HC reserves order on Chautala’s plea for suspension of sentence
The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved order on a plea by former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala seeking suspension of the four-year sentence imposed on him in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.
“We will pass appropriate order,” said Justice Yogesh Khanna after the politician, represented by senior advocate N Hariharan, argued that he should be released during the pendency of his appeal challenging his conviction and sentence in the case.
On May 27, the trial court had convicted Chautala and awarded a four-year jail term to him while also imposing a fine of ₹50 lakh for acquiring disproportionate assets from 1993 to 2006.
“He is 88 (year old) and the appeal cannot be decided in one go,” submitted Hariharan before the high court.
Chautala, who earlier told the court that he has already sent five years in prison in connection with the case, said “he is entitled to bail otherwise also” as he has spent a “substantial period” in custody and the disposal of the appeal would take a considerable time.
Advocate Anupam Sharma, representing the CBI, opposed Chautala’s plea for suspension of sentence.
The high court had last month issued notice on the appeal and called for Chautala’s jail record before it to decide the issue of his release during the pendency of the appeal.
While convicting Chautala, Special Judge Vikas Dhull had said the accused had failed to satisfactorily account for such dis-proportionality by proving his source of income or means by way of which, he acquired assets during this period.
The trial court had also directed authorities concerned to confiscate four of his properties.
The CBI had filed the case in 2005, and a charge sheet was filed on March 26, 2010, accusing him of amassing assets disproportionate to his legitimate income between 1993 and 2006.
According to the CBI’s FIR, Chautala, while functioning as chief minister of Haryana from July 24, 1999, to March 5, 2005, in collusion with his family members and others, accumulated assets, immovable and movable, disproportionate to his known lawful sources of income, in his name and in the names of his family members.
-
Militant killed in Binner village was involved in civilian killings: J&K Police
The militant killed in Binner village on the outskirts of Baramulla was involved in civilian killings, J&K Police said on Monday. The militant was killed inside an abandoned building close to the forest area on Sunday morning after police and army launched a joint operation in the area. A police spokesperson said Irshad Ahmad Bhat of Wailoo Pattan father Fayaz Ahmad Bhat was an active militant of Hizbul Mujahideen, who was killed in 2015 at Devbug.
-
105 tourists stuck in flash floods rescued in Lahaul and Spiti
At least 105 people were rescued in a three-hour-long operation undertaken jointly by the Border Road Organization, district administration and police in Lahaul and Spiti on Sunday night. The flooding in Doirni nullah on Sunday evening disrupted the traffic on strategic NH 505 which connects Sissu to a village close to China's border, Nako. The stranded tourists were rescued and later lodged at Koksar. Flash floods occurred at four places in Lahaul and Spiti.
-
Engineer caught taking bribe in J&K
Jammu and Kashmir anti -corruption bureau on Monday arrested an engineer of rural development department in Baramulla district for demanding and accepting a bribe, officials said here. The ACB received a complaint alleging that assistant executive engineer, Ravinder Singh, rural development department, Boniyar, Baramulla is demanding bribe of Rs 4,000 for releasing CDR amount, the agency spokesman said. The complainant, a contractor, alleged that he deposited a CDR for the work in Boniyar.
-
4 of family among 7 pilgrims from Mohali drown in Gobind Sagar Lake in Himachal’s Una
Seven pilgrims, including four of a family, from Mohali drowned in the Gobind Sagar lake in Himachal's Una district on Monday afternoon. According to the police, they were part of a group of 11 pilgrims, and the incident happened when they entered the lake near Garib Nath temple in Bangana sub-division to take bath. Out of the 11, four managed to come out after some time while the rest seven could not, they said.
-
26-year-old biker run over by truck after crashing into car’s open door in Mohali
A 26-year-old motorcyclist was run over by a truck after The deceased, Manjit Singh crashed into a car's open door in Landran on Sunday evening. His friend, who was riding pillion, suffered grievous injuries. The deceased, Manjit Singh, and his injured co-worker, Vikram Singh, who reside in Kharar, were on their way home after finishing their shift at an automobile service station in Landran, where they used to wash cars, when the mishap took place.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics