Dissolve wrestling federation, says Haryana ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Taking a serious note of the allegations levelled against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) by the country’s top wrestlers, Haryana former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has come out in their support. He said it is a matter of great misfortune and shame that the sportspersons who happen to be the pride of the country, had come on the streets to protest against the alleged malpractices done by the wrestling body.

Hooda said the allegations against the officials of the WFI are serious and worrying. “The government should take strict action against the culprits by conducting a fair and transparent investigation,” he added.

He said sportspersons who bring glory to the country are being forced to sit on a dharna. “Serious allegations have been levelled against the wrestling federation and its president by women wrestlers. The wrestling federation should be dissolved and all the accused should be brought under investigation,” he said.

Hooda said all protesting wrestlers represent India, but the state government should also remember that most of the players belong to Haryana. “It is the responsibility of the state government to protect the rights of the sportspersons and stand with them, but the silence of the Haryana government in this matter is disappointing. The state government has earlier also kept silent in cases like sexual harassment, be it the allegations levelled against the sports minister of the state or the allegations against the WFI,” he said.

Hooda has demanded that the central government should take further action considering the demands of the players without any delay.

Harassing women players disgusting mentality: Abhay

Meanwhile, former Indian Olympic Association president and INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala also backed the wrestlers sitting on a dharna at Jantar Mantar.

He said, “Harassing women players is a disgusting mentality. Allegations of sexual harassment against female players are very serious. The daughters of the state are pleading for justice. Look at the way a female junior coach was harassed by Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh and now WFI chief Braj Bhushan Singh’s name has surfaced. And he is a BJP leader.”

He also claimed that the PM’s slogan of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ is a farce. He demanded that Braj Bhushan Singh and Sandeep Singh should be immediately dismissed and arrested. Also, both the cases should be investigated by the CBI so that the daughters of the state can get justice.

JJP also extends support to protesting wrestlers

The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), the coalition partner of the ruling BJP in Haryana, on Thursday extended support to the wrestlers protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) in Delhi. JJP secretary general Digvijay Singh Chautala said most of the players protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the WFI were from Haryana. Digvijay said he is hopeful that justice would be done to the players and action should be taken against the guilty.

WFI asked to respond in 72 hours: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said the Union sports ministry has asked the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to respond to the issues raised by sportspersons within 72 hours. Khattar said the central government will certainly take appropriate action in the matter. “All the concerns of the players have been taken seriously by the Union government,’’ he said in a statement. Khattar said that no complaint had come before the government earlier and the issues raised by the players only came to light after they held a protest in the national capital.