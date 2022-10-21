Diwali gift: Punjab cabinet decides to revert to old pension scheme

After Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab on Friday announced that it has reverted to the old pension scheme (OPS) for state government employees.

Also read: Mohali RPG attack: Punjab Police recover AK-47 from field in Ropar

“This scheme will be implemented from today. It was a long-pending demand of the employees as the OPS was denied to them in 2004. This is a historic decision and the best Diwali gift ever to employees of the state,” Mann said in a video message after a cabinet meeting. On Monday, the cabinet had given in-principle approval to implement the OPS.

Mann said AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had asked him to deliver on promises made.

The government’s move is being seen as a bid to score political points in the campaign to the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, where the AAP is making a desperate attempt to expand its base.

In Himachal Pradesh, the Congress has also promised to revert to the OPS if voted to power.

Once implemented, the move is likely to benefit around 1.6 lakh Punjab government staff, who joined service after 2004, according to state employee union leaders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON