Mohali RPG attack: Punjab Police recover AK-47 from field in Ropar

Punjab Police’s state special operation cell, Mohali, has recovered an AK-47 assault rifle along with 100 cartridges from a field in Ropar district following the interrogation of Charat Singh, the key accused in the Mohali rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the intelligence headquarters on May 9.

“Charat had hidden the rifle in a field belonging to his accomplice, Sunil, alias Kali, in Ropar. The special operation cell is expected to make more recoveries based on the key accused’s questioning,” a senior Punjab Police officer said, requesting anonymity.

Charat’s interrogation had recently led the cell to a .30-bore pistol with ‘Made in Pakistan’ written on it.

Accused in touch with mastermind Landa

Charat, who belongs to Mehdipur, was arrested on October 13 in a joint operation of Punjab Police and the Maharashtra Police’s anti-terrorism squad in Mumbai. The state special operation cell brought Charat on transit remand from Mumbai to investigate his link with Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa.

During interrogation in Mohali, Charat Singh admitted that an AK-47 rifle was sent to India through a drone from Pakistan and he was in touch with Landa.

Tightening its noose on those who gave shelter to Charat, the cell on Thursday arrested a Ropar-based man, Sunil, alias Kali, who the police say, is another accomplice of Landa.

Landa allegedly planned the RPG attack along with another Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda.

More hideouts, accomplices identified

Sunil had arranged a hideout for Charat Singh after the attack at the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali was carried out. Both Charat and Sunil work on the directions of Landa, who is involved in anti-national activities, the senior police officer said.

According to sources, the special operation cell has zeroed in on such hideouts of Charat and has got leads of more people who arranged them for him.

An officer said that Sunil’s arrest would expose the operations of the Landa module and about their accomplices in Punjab.

Charat reached Mumbai 20 days before arrest

The sources said that after the RPG attack, Charat Singh hid at several hideouts in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and finally reached Mumbai 20 days before his arrest.

Charat was traced after he made a phone call to his family.

According to the police, the May 9 attack was carried out with the help of Charat and Nishan Singh, both residents of the border district of Tarn Taran.

Another resident of Tarn Taran, Baljinder Singh Rambo, allegedly picked up the AK-47 rifle and handed it over to Charat.

