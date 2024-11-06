Diwali glow: CBM awards best decorated, managed markets in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) has announced the top five best decorated markets and top three most parking friendly/managed markets during Diwali festivities. The best decorated market award was given to the Business Promotion Council, Sector 17; Market Welfare Association, Sector 35-C; Traders’ Welfare Association, Sector 22-B (Mobile Market); Market Welfare Association, Sector 22-D (Jewellers Market) and Market Welfare Association, Sector 20-C (Inner Market). (Keshav Singh/HT)

A committee of judges from the IT Cell of the CBM selected the winners after touring various markets in the city on the day prior to Diwali for most decorated markets who excelled in both lighting as well as decorations in the entire market and for most parking-friendly markets where signage as well as private security personnel were arranged for the convenience of visitors.

The best decorated market award was given to the Business Promotion Council, Sector 17; Market Welfare Association, Sector 35-C; Traders’ Welfare Association, Sector 22-B (Mobile Market); Market Welfare Association, Sector 22-D (Jewellers Market) and Market Welfare Association, Sector 20-C (Inner Market).

The best three parking friendly markets include Market Committee, Sector 19-C; Capital Beopari Association, Sector 19-D and Market Dealer Association, Sector 18-D.

Meanwhile, Progressive Shopkeeper Association, Sector 22-D (Booths Jewellers Market), was announced as the best decorated booth market.

The prizes and certificates will be distributed at a gala function on November 20, along with the 5th annual general meeting of the CBM.

The panel of judges comprised Charanjiv Singh (president), Diwakar Sahoonja (patron-cum chairman, IT Cell), Anil Vohra (patron, CBM) and Sanjeev Chadha (general secretary, CBM).

Notably, 70% of the markets in the city were decorated for Diwali by respective market associations.