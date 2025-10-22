Diwali injuries soar to 378 in Chandigarh tricity, more than double last year’s figures

This year, Diwali celebrations across the tricity have seen a significant rise in injuries, with a total of 375 people suffering from burns and eye injuries, more than double the number of cases reported last year. The sharp rise in injuries has raised serious concerns about the safety of firecrackers during the festive season.

Among the injured, 315 were brought to hospitals in Chandigarh, with the highest number of cases attributed to burn injuries (193) and eye injuries (53). In Panchkula, 38 people were injured, including 35 with burn injuries and 3 with eye damage. Mohali recorded 22 injuries, including three involving eye injuries.

In one of the most severe cases, two men from Baltana, Mohammad Afroz and Mohammad Faheem, were preparing dinner when a firecracker rocket struck their kitchen, triggering an explosion in their 5 kg LPG cylinder. Both sustained significant burns and are being treated at the civil hospital in Panchkula.

Among the 375 injured, a seven-year-old boy, Krishna, from Panchkula, suffered major burns to his face, eyes, and arm, after a cracker he was handed by a neighbour exploded in his hand. His mother said that the boy was given a heavy firecracker, which led to the tragic incident.

A worrying statistic this year is the sharp increase in eye injuries. A total of 104 people in the tricity suffered eye injuries from firecrackers, a significant rise from 60 reported last year. The advanced eye centre at PGIMER saw a surge in cases, with 26 patients presenting with firecracker-related injuries during the Diwali period. Of these, half were children under the age of 14, with the youngest being just 3 years old. The Centre had prepared in advance by forming a special team to handle emergencies related to firecracker injuries. Out of the 26 eye injury cases, 10 required surgery. 19 patients had closed globe injuries, and four of them suffered serious damage.

The department of plastic surgery at PGIMER also reported multiple cases of firecracker-related injuries. Seven patients were admitted with injuries caused by firecrackers, including hand and facial injuries. These patients underwent surgeries at the hospital, and one individual was discharged after receiving treatment for thermal burns.