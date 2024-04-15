Do not use children for poll campaigning, Ludhiana DEO to political parties

Days after issuing notice to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, the district election officer Sakshi Sawhney on Monday held a meeting with representatives of various political parties to discuss the schedule of upcoming poll related activities. The district election officer Sakshi Sawhney conducting a meeting with representatives of various political parties to discuss the schedule of upcoming poll related activities in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

Sawhney reiterated a zero-tolerance policy on the use of children in any election related activities. She warned the political parties and candidates to not engage children in any form of election campaign, including holding a child in their arms, carrying them in a vehicle or a rally, slogan shouting, distributing posters or pamphlets, or any other related activity. Any violation will lead to strict action.

Sawhney also directed the representatives of political parties to submit replies to the notices within 24 hours. She shared the schedule of various poll related activities, including the first randomisation of polling personnel and dispatch of duties, handing over of Form 12A to polling personnel to be held on April 25, the first randomisation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and distribution to assistant returning officers (AROs) on May 2. The first training of polling personnel by AROs to be held on May 5.

Sawhney said the gazette notification for elections will be issued on May 7, the deadline for nominations would be May 14, and scrutiny of nominations would take place on May 15. Candidates could withdraw their nominations until May 17. The polling day will be June 1, with counting of votes on June 4. Additional deputy commissioner Amit Sareen was also present in the meeting.