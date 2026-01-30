Doc among four held for conducting sex-determination test in Haryana’s Hisar

The health authorities of Hisar district on Thursday conducted a raid and busted a sex determination racket with the arrest of four persons. The health authorities have arrested main accused Dr Anant Ram, who unsuccessfully contested the 2024 assembly polls on Jannayak Janata Party’s ticket from Barwala, and his three accomplices. The health authorities have arrested main accused Dr Anant Ram, who unsuccessfully contested the 2024 assembly polls on Jannayak Janata Party’s ticket from Barwala, and his three accomplices.

A case has been registered against Dr Anant Ram and three others under PNDT act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. This is the sixth time that Dr Anant Ram has been arrested for conducting an illegal sex-determination test and in one case, he was acquitted due to lack of evidence. Earlier, he was booked by Hisar police in 2015, and by the Barwala police in 2023, 2016, 2018 and 2021.

Hisar PNDT nodal officer Dr Anamika Bishnoi said that they received information that Dr Anant Ram is conducting sex-determination test near a clinic in Hisar’s Azad Nagar.

“We raided the clinic and arrested Dr Anant Ram and three others while conducting sex-determination test. We will interrogate him. The equipment used for sex-determination test has been seized,” Dr Bishnoi added.

In 2023, the Punjab and Haryana High court and later Supreme court denied anticipatory bail to Dr Anant Ram, accused of operating a large-scale illegal gender determination tests in Haryana. In December 2024, he surrendered before a Hisar court in connection with an FIR registered against him in 2023 and a few months ago was released on bail.