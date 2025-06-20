Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Doctors are not slaves: Himachal high court

ByShailee Dogra, Shimla
Jun 20, 2025 06:20 AM IST

Advocate general Anup Rattan had argued that the state was facing an acute shortage of medical officers and could not afford to relieve specialists

“The public interest in retaining manpower cannot override the individual’s right to professional advancement,” ruled Himachal Pradesh high court (HC), while directing state government to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to a doctor for pursuing a super specialty course.

Setting aside the order denying him NOC, the court directed the state to issue the NOC subject to his depositing <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40 lakh as bond amount within a week and submitting a written undertaking that he would return to serve the state for five years after completing his course. (File)
Setting aside the order denying him NOC, the court directed the state to issue the NOC subject to his depositing 40 lakh as bond amount within a week and submitting a written undertaking that he would return to serve the state for five years after completing his course. (File)

Disposing of petition filed by Dr Pankaj Sharma, who challenged the rejection of his request for an NOC to pursue a DNB SS Medical Oncology course under the All India Quota, justice Sandeep Sharma quoted order of division bench from another petition: “Doctors are not slaves and cannot be compelled to serve against their wishes if they are willing to forfeit bond money.”

Advocate general Anup Rattan had argued that the state was facing an acute shortage of medical officers and could not afford to relieve specialists. Unimpressed by the submission, the court said: “No doubt, this court cannot lose sight of the fact that there is a shortage of doctors in the state but that cannot be sole ground to stop progression of individual who, after his PG course, wants to do super specialty, that too at his own expense.”

“Needless to say, once bond money is deposited, person concerned cannot be compelled to work against his wishes,” read the HC order.

Dr Sharma, currently posted as senior resident at Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba, had completed his post-graduate degree in radiotherapy and was selected for a super specialty seat at Paras Hospital, Punjab. However, his application for NOC was denied by the director of health services on May 26 on the ground that he had not completed the mandatory one-year field posting after PG.

Setting aside the order denying him NOC, the court directed the state to issue the NOC subject to his depositing 40 lakh as bond amount within a week and submitting a written undertaking that he would return to serve the state for five years after completing his course.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Doctors are not slaves: Himachal high court
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On