Doctors call for protection of healthcare workers in war zones

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 02, 2024 10:14 PM IST

Discussions covering critical topics including nuclear dangers, peace possibilities in the Middle East, global repercussions of wars, and initiatives for peace took place.

An international seminar on “Health and Humanitarian Crisis in the Ongoing Wars - The Way Forward” was organised by the Indian Doctors for Peace and Development (IDPD) on Sunday. The event brought together doctors from affiliates of the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War (IPPNW) from Australia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and various Indian states to address the increasing global health and humanitarian crises caused by ongoing wars.

IPPNW Board’s chair Ruth Mitchell highlighted the catastrophic risks of the nuclear arms race, emphasising the urgent need for disarmament. (HT File)
IPPNW Board's chair Ruth Mitchell highlighted the catastrophic risks of the nuclear arms race, emphasising the urgent need for disarmament. (HT File)

During this, discussions covering critical topics including nuclear dangers, peace possibilities in the Middle East, global repercussions of wars, and initiatives for peace took place. Key speakers included Qamar Agha, Major General (retd) Vinod Saighal, Achin Vanaik and Pallab Sen Gupta.

IPPNW Board’s chair Ruth Mitchell highlighted the catastrophic risks of the nuclear arms race, emphasising the urgent need for disarmament.

During the event, a declaration was adopted, condemning attacks on healthcare facilities and workers and demanding immediate steps to safeguard them. It also urged humanitarian aid restoration, infrastructure rebuilding, and stronger efforts for global peace, including nuclear disarmament through the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW).

Participants resolved to expand the campaign across South Asia and India to amplify the message of peace and disarmament.

