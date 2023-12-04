Dog Show-2023: With specialised skills, army’s canine warriors steal the show

The four-legged furry soldiers stole the show with their skilled performances at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University at its annual Dog Show-2023. The four-legged furry soldiers stole the show with their skilled performances at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University at its annual Dog Show-2023. (Gurpreet Singh/ HT)

The squad of six dogs, accompanied by their masters, showcased how they contribute to defending the country’s security by recovering explosives, narcotics, guarding belongings, tracing criminals, and even detecting drones flying at high altitudes.

Adopted at the age of three to five months old, these dogs receive specialised training from the National Training Centre for Dogs (NTCD), BSF Academy, Tekanpur Gwalior. Undergoing a rigorous training schedule, they develop focus, discipline, and obedience essential to become guardians. Trained for various roles such as sniffing, rescuing, guarding, and drone detection, each dog specialises in a specific area.

Army veterinary official SS Sharma, who headed the group at the dog show, explained, “Each of these dogs has its own specialisation. Some guard the first line of defense and track infiltrators, while others can sniff out explosives and narcotics. Some are trained to identify the ambushed enemies. They are trained in one particular specialisation and deployed to safeguard the nation.”

In total, a squad of six dogs participated in the dog show, each showcasing its unique skill that surprised the audience. Among the participating dogs were Kelly, a three-year-old female German Shepherd guided by master Ajay, an expert in guarding army belongings and sniffing. Kelly excels at tracking footprints to reach infiltrators or identifying individuals involved in planting explosives or narcotics.

Fruity, guided by master S Ramesh, a 5.6-year-old female German shepherd, is the country’s first drone detector. She can sense drones flying as high as 500 meters above and plays a crucial role in spotting various drones crossing the Indo-Pak borders.

Another notable pair was Pinky, an eight-year-old female Labrador, accompanied by master Rajkumar, an expert sniffer who has helped the army bust various narcotics consignments. Dog Ulka, guided by master Dillippa, a two-and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd, showcased impressive abilities, particularly in identifying enemy ambushes in the border area.

Fancy, under the guidance of master Shyam Sundar, demonstrated skills at the age of 4.3 years, specialising in narcotics and explosive consignment recovery. Sultan, a six-year-old GSD, and master Baliram showcased expertise in guarding and tracking.