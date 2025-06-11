Dog sterilisation drive resumes in Chandigarh after three-month halt

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has resumed the animal birth control (ABC) programme for the sterilisation of stray dogs with immediate effect at the ABC Centre, Raipur Kalan, Chandigarh. The drive will now be carried out directly by the MC, ensuring a more efficient, humane, and systematic control of the stray dog population in the city. (HT Photo)

Speaking about the development, MC commissioner Amit Kumar said that the programme had been temporarily put on hold since February 25 this year due to administrative reasons. It will now be carried out directly by the MC, ensuring a more efficient, humane, and systematic control of the stray dog population in the city.

He said that the ABC programme is a crucial step towards managing the stray dog population in a scientific and compassionate manner. The commissioner emphasised that all sterilisation procedures will be conducted strictly in accordance with the Animal Birth Control Rules and animal welfare guidelines, ensuring the safety and well-being of both animals and the community.

He requested the citizens to cooperate in this important initiative by reporting unsterilised stray dogs in their Sectors, colonies, or nearby areas. Information can be shared with the dog control cell of the MC through the contact numbers already issued. Citizens can also approach through the phone numbers 0172-2787200 or 0172-6135200 for any kind of assistance and reporting about stray dogs’ sterilisation.