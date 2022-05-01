Domestic help decamps with ₹4 lakh, gold ring in Ludhiana
A domestic help worker stole ₹4 lakh and a gold ring from the house of her employer in Model Town on Saturday.
The accused was identified as Pooja alias Julie of Dr Ambedkar Nagar. The complainant, Nakul Mittal, a businessman,said the accused had been referred to his mother by an acquaintance, who said Pooja was in dire need of a job. “Later, Pooja came to our house with her six-year-old daughter and requested that we hire her. Though we already had a domestic worker,we decided to hire her as well on humanitarian grounds.”
The woman came to work on March 26 and 27 and later called in sick. On April 5, she showed up for work again, but did not return after April 8. “Calls to her mobile phone went unanswered. We later found the cash and ring missing. CCTV footage showed the woman hurrying out of the house,” the complainant said.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Seeta Ram said a case under Section 381 (theft by servant) of the Indian Penal Code had been lodged against the accused at the Model Town police station. “The complainant had not got the accused’s police verification done before hiring her.”
Ludhiana | Industrial hub reels under unscheduled power cuts
Unscheduled power cuts, and confusion over power restrictions imposed on the industry are taking a toll on businesses in the industrial hub. Lambasting the government for failing to prepare a contingency plan to meet the power shortage during summers, Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation president Gurmeet Kular said the power department was imposing unscheduled power cuts in the name of maintenance to save the image of the department and state government.
Ludhiana residents feel the heat of frequent power outages
With the city witnessing two to three power cuts a day, residents are having a tough time going about their routine in the scorching summer heat. Punjab State Power Corporation Limited officials said the demand for power has increased to 40%. “We are having trouble meeting the demand for power due to technical snags in two thermal power plants,”a spokesperson said. Power outages were also reported in Rajguru Nagar, Threeke village, and Jagjit Nagar.
Ludhiana MC starts drive to clean main roads in Zone D
The municipal corporation initiated a special drive on Saturday to clean the main roads in areas falling under Zone D. The drive was started on the directions of zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon from Keys hotel road leading towards Lodhi Club from Phullanwal Chowk and MLA (Ludhiana west) Gurpreet Gogi inspected the work. The drive was conducted jointly by different departments of MC including bridges and roads department and horticulture wing.
Patiala violence: Key conspirator Parwana not new to controversies
A self-styled head of Damdami Taksal Rajpura and, Barjinder Singh Parwana a “prime conspirator” of Friday violence in Patiala, is not new to controversies. After a call by US-based radical organisation Sikh for Justice's legal adviser Gurpatwant Singh Pannun to observe “Khalistan day” on April 29, self-styled Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla announced his “anti-Khatilstan” protest at a press conference on April 17. On July 8, 2021, Mohali police arrested Parwana for promoting enmity.
Ludhiana MC staff directed to clean drain lines by June 15
To deal with water accumulation during the upcoming monsoons, municipal corporation commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal has directed civic body officials to get drain lines (road gullies) cleaned by June 15 and replace broken manholes across the city . The directions were issued during a meeting held at the MC's Zone-A office on Friday evening. As per MC officials, there are around 40,000 road gullies across the city.
