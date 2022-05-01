Domestic help decamps with 4 lakh, gold ring in Ludhiana

A domestic help worker stole ₹4 lakh and a gold ring from the house of her employer in Model Town on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Pooja alias Julie of Dr Ambedkar Nagar. The complainant, Nakul Mittal, a businessman,said the accused had been referred to his mother by an acquaintance, who said Pooja was in dire need of a job. “Later, Pooja came to our house with her six-year-old daughter and requested that we hire her. Though we already had a domestic worker,we decided to hire her as well on humanitarian grounds.”

The woman came to work on March 26 and 27 and later called in sick. On April 5, she showed up for work again, but did not return after April 8. “Calls to her mobile phone went unanswered. We later found the cash and ring missing. CCTV footage showed the woman hurrying out of the house,” the complainant said.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Seeta Ram said a case under Section 381 (theft by servant) of the Indian Penal Code had been lodged against the accused at the Model Town police station. “The complainant had not got the accused’s police verification done before hiring her.”