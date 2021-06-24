Domestic help’s sister held for strangulating elderly woman to death

Police on Wednesday arrested a 28-year-old woman for allegedly strangulating an elderly woman to death before looting cash and jewellery from her house in Guru Nanak Wara locality of Amritsar city on Monday.

The accused, Mandeep Kaur, a resident of Baba Deep Singh Colony in the city, is the sister of a domestic help who worked in the house of Surjit Kaur (73), the victim.

₹75,000 and some gold jewellery were found missing from the house.

Surjit Kaur’s husband Sukhmohinder Singh runs a cycle store opposite the railway station in Amritsar. The couple’s son lives in Canada. On Monday, the woman was alone at home.

The police said Mandeep used to visit their house along with her sister Jyoti.

Deputy commissioner of police (investigation) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said Mandeep was seen entering the house on Monday afternoon in a CCTV (closed-circuit television) footage. “During questioning, Mandeep confessed to have strangulated the elderly woman to death with an intention of loot. She has been living separately from her husband for a few years,” he said.

A case under sections 302 (murder), 452 (house trespass), 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at the Cantonment police station.