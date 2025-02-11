Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Donkey route: 2 immigration agents among 3 booked as 20-year-old Mohali youth stuck in Mexico

ByNikhil Sharma, Mohali
Feb 11, 2025 09:42 AM IST

This comes in the backdrop of the US recently deporting 104 illegal immigrants from India, including 30 from Punjab, 33 from Haryana and two from Chandigarh.

Three persons, including a woman and two immigration agents, were booked on the complaint of the mother of a 20-year-old Mohali youth, who got stuck in Mexico on the way to the United States through a “donkey route”.

All three accused, including two immigration agents, have been booked under Sections 318(4) (cheating and fraud), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 13 of Punjab Travel Professionals (Regulation) Act, 2014 at Phase-11 police station (HT File)
All three accused, including two immigration agents, have been booked under Sections 318(4) (cheating and fraud), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 13 of Punjab Travel Professionals (Regulation) Act, 2014 at Phase-11 police station (HT File)

This comes in the backdrop of the US recently deporting 104 illegal immigrants from India, including 30 from Punjab, 33 from Haryana and two from Chandigarh.

The accused have been identified as Rinku of Kansal in Nayagaon, Gurjinder Singh of Ambala and Mukul of Kurukshetra in Haryana.

Complainant Mamta Rani of Phase-11 told police that Rinku, whom she had met through a friend, had offered to send her son Manav, 20, a BCom student, to the US in July last year.

“Rinku told me that her cousin Gurjinder Singh sent her son to America legally and offered to help Manav too. Gurjinder sought 30 lakh in lieu of sending him abroad. I sold a property in Baltana and paid him 21 lakh. We gave our passports to him following which he took my son to Mumbai in July 18 last year,” the complainant said.

She added that recently, she received a call from her son, stating that he along with many Indians were stuck in Mexico as the accused tried to send them through the donkey route. “They made him enter the Panama jungle from where he reached Mexico and is now stuck there. His life is in danger and the accused are seeking 25 lakh more. I even requested Gurjinder’s partner Mukul to help us, but he threatened me too,” the complainant added.

All three accused have been booked under Sections 318(4) (cheating and fraud), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 13 of Punjab Travel Professionals (Regulation) Act, 2014 at Phase-11 police station.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On