Donkey route: 2 immigration agents among 3 booked as 20-year-old Mohali youth stuck in Mexico

Three persons, including a woman and two immigration agents, were booked on the complaint of the mother of a 20-year-old Mohali youth, who got stuck in Mexico on the way to the United States through a “donkey route”. All three accused, including two immigration agents, have been booked under Sections 318(4) (cheating and fraud), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 13 of Punjab Travel Professionals (Regulation) Act, 2014 at Phase-11 police station (HT File)

This comes in the backdrop of the US recently deporting 104 illegal immigrants from India, including 30 from Punjab, 33 from Haryana and two from Chandigarh.

The accused have been identified as Rinku of Kansal in Nayagaon, Gurjinder Singh of Ambala and Mukul of Kurukshetra in Haryana.

Complainant Mamta Rani of Phase-11 told police that Rinku, whom she had met through a friend, had offered to send her son Manav, 20, a BCom student, to the US in July last year.

“Rinku told me that her cousin Gurjinder Singh sent her son to America legally and offered to help Manav too. Gurjinder sought ₹30 lakh in lieu of sending him abroad. I sold a property in Baltana and paid him ₹21 lakh. We gave our passports to him following which he took my son to Mumbai in July 18 last year,” the complainant said.

She added that recently, she received a call from her son, stating that he along with many Indians were stuck in Mexico as the accused tried to send them through the donkey route. “They made him enter the Panama jungle from where he reached Mexico and is now stuck there. His life is in danger and the accused are seeking ₹25 lakh more. I even requested Gurjinder’s partner Mukul to help us, but he threatened me too,” the complainant added.

