Don’t panic, provide care: NDRI on low cattle milking

Days after the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) issued a set of guidelines for dairy farmers amid drop in milk production due to heat stress among cattle, the director of the institute on Saturday asked farmers not to panic and instead provide care to their animals. The prevailing extreme summer conditions, decrease in milking is likely. (HT Photo)

NDRI director Dheer Singh said that due to the prevailing extreme summer conditions, decrease in milking is likely, but there is no accurate data on this.

“Just like humans, animals too feel extreme heat that alters bodily functions and ultimately impacts milk production. Cattle are facing heat stress that is caused when cows generate and absorb more heat than they can lose to the outside environment. Thus, there is a decline in milk production but there could not be data estimates to suggest so,” said Singh.

He was speaking to reporters after chairing a seminar on “Bovine & non-bovine milk and human health” to observe World Milk Day with this year’s theme as “The vital role dairy plays in delivering quality nutrition to nourish the world.”

Speaking further to HT on heat stress, the director said that during such weather conditions, cattle tend to become lethargic, showing an increase in body temperature.

“At our cattle yard, we have made arrangements for fogging and misting, besides fans, so that they remain cool. We have asked farmers to ensure the availability of clean water along with proper shading in the form of trees or sheds. Cattle should be given bath after every three hours. We have issued a set of guidelines and advisories through Youtube and other means, while the Centre has issued a helpline number. I’m sure the farmers are taking care of the cattle. There is nothing to panic,” said Singh.

A local dairy farmer, Bahadur Mehla said that as mercury level soars, he has installed coolers and fans at his yard in Baldi village, which have the tendency to reduce the temperature by half and help maintain milk production.

At the seminar, the director, who is also the vice-chancellor of the Deemed University, highlighted that India’s annual milk production is 230.58 million metric tonnes (MMT) with a per capita availability of 444 g/day, surpassing the global average of 322 g/day with dairying remaining a cornerstone of India’s economy, directly involving about 450 million people, mostly small and marginal farmers.

Dr Manish Kumar Chatli, director of the Central Institute for Research on Goats, and Dr Artabandhu Sahoo, director of ICAR-NRC on Camel, were present as guest of honour at this event.

Later, they launched a new product, Besan Pinni prepared from channa and ghee at the Model Dairy Plant, situated at the institute.