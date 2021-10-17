Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Don’t upset Punjab farmers: Pawar’s advise to Centre
chandigarh news

Don’t upset Punjab farmers: Pawar’s advise to Centre

The country has paid the price of upsetting Punjab in the past, said Sharad Pawar, referring to former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination during Khalistan militancy
Sharad Pawar says the Union government should handle the ongoing agitation against new farm laws with sensitivity, keeping in mind that majority of protesters are from Punjab, a border state.
Sharad Pawar says the Union government should handle the ongoing agitation against new farm laws with sensitivity, keeping in mind that majority of protesters are from Punjab, a border state.
Published on Oct 17, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Copy Link
By Press Trust of India

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the Union government should handle the ongoing agitation against new farm laws with sensitivity, keeping in mind that majority of protesters are from Punjab, a border state.

The country has paid the price of upsetting Punjab in the past, he said, referring to former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination during Khalistan militancy.

Speaking to reporters at Pimpri near here, Pawar, who has handled defence and agriculture portfolios at the Centre, was replying to a question about the farmers’ agitation on Delhi borders which has been going on for several months.

“I have been there (to the protest site) two-three times. The Union government’s stand does not seem rational,” he said.

Participants in the agitation are from many states including Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, but most of them are from Punjab, Pawar noted.

“My advice to the Union government is, do not let farmers of Punjab get upset, it is a border state. If we upset the farmers and people from border regions, then there will be other ramifications,” he said.

“Our country has paid the price of upsetting Punjab, even (then prime minister) Indira Gandhi lost her life. On the other hand, farmers of Punjab, irrespective of whether they are Sikh or Hindu, have contributed to food supply,” the NCP chief said.

People living in border areas face several security-related issues which those living in states such as Maharashtra do not experience, he said.

“Therefore, when a person who is making sacrifices is sitting in protest with some demands for a long time, paying attention to him is what the nation requires,” Pawar added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 17, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out