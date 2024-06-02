Double murder unsolved for months, Mansa village boycotts polling

Residents of Ahmadpur village in Mansa district, a part of the Bathinda Lok Sabha seat, boycotted polls to mark their protest over delay in solving a double murder case that took place in January this year. A few electorates exercised their franchise in the morning hours, but the community decided to abstain from voting later, said villagers. Jangir Singh, 65, and his sister-in-law Ranjit Kaur, 60, were found murdered in their house at Ahmadpur village in Mansa district on January 11 this year.

On January 11, Jangir Singh, 65, and his sister-in-law Ranjit Kaur, 60, were found murdered in their house at Ahmadpur. According to investigators, both had injury marks on their heads. Cops had ruled out robbery as no valuable was missing from the house. Mansa deputy commissioner Paramvir Singh said he sought a detailed report from the Budhlada sub-divisional magistrate (SDM). SDM Gagandeep Singh said there were 3,634 votes and hardly 5% of the villagers cast their votes. “There was no prior call of boycott. After about an hour of polling, the villagers got together and announced a boycott. Senior police officials were requested to visit the village as the matter was related to a crime investigation. We tried to convince them but the villagers refused to participate in the polling process,” said the SDM.

Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh said a probe was being conducted. “Last week, two persons, including one from the extended family of the deceased, were nominated in the crime. I cannot disclose much as the case is still under investigation to ascertain the motive,” he added.