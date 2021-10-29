Double murders: Teen instigated by mother to kill grandparents for room in Ludhiana village

A day after the cold-blooded double murder of an elderly couple at the hands of their 17-year-old grandson at Lal Kalan village of Samrala sent shock waves through the district, the police have arrested their daughter-in-law for instigating her son to commit the crime.

An aggrieved relative said the accused woman had also alleged that her father-in-law had molested her and filmed obscene videos featuring her after they had a spat over her share in a 125 square-yard house owned by the family. The teenager is still at large.

A neighbour said that the boy was gripped by such a rage that he thrashed his grandparents – Darshan Singh, 72, and Surinder Kaur, 70 – with a baseball bat before hacking them to death. “When we intervened, he threatened to kill us too,” he said.

After the murders, the boy and his mother fled from the spot. At the time of the incident, his father and elder sister were at work.

The victims’ daughter, Davinder Kaur, said her father had a 125-square yard house with three rooms in Lal Kalan village. “He had given one room each to his two sons and kept one room for himself, but he was living in a rented accommodation in Doraha after locking the room.”

“My younger brother lives in Machhiwara with his family and had also locked his room, while my elder brother was living in one room with his wife, daughter and son. My brother was asking our father for keys to his room as he was not living there, but my father was reluctant. A case is also pending between my father and brother in the court,”said Kaur.

“On Wednesday, my parents had come to the village to get their woollen clothes. The accused had an argument with them, after which my sister-in-law asked her son to kill both his grandparents,”she said.

Inspector Kulwant Singh, the Samrala station house officer, said two months ago the police had been involved in their family dispute and both parties had been booked under sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

“The boy knew that his mother had accused her father-in-law of molesting her, which had enraged him,” she said.