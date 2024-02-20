Double parking fee for non-tricity vehicles: Despite Chandigarh administrator’s order, MC pushes ahead with tender

Notwithstanding UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit’s directions to roll back its decision of charging double parking rates from four-wheelers registered outside the tricity, the municipal corporation (MC) has incorporated the clause while floating tenders for the long-pending Smart Parking project. Currently, the Chandigarh municipal corporation charges ₹ 7 for two-wheelers and ₹ 14 for four-wheelers, irrespective of the vehicle’s registration number. (HT PHOTO)

As part of the project, MC plans to convert all 89 parking areas in Chandigarh into smart parking lots, with a FASTag-enabled parking management system for automatic fee deduction being the primary feature.

In July 2023, while approving the project, MC House had also decided to impose a marginal fee hike for tricity cars and double the fee for cars registered outside the tricity.

However, the decision to charge double fee from vehicles bearing non-tricity registration numbers was rejected by Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit in August 2023.

There can’t be a disparity in the parking rates for tricity residents and those living outside, Purohit had opined during the Administrator’s Advisory Council Meeting in August, while directing the then city mayor, Anup Gupta, to charge equal parking fees across the board.

“Chandigarh should set an example of parity,” the administrator had said.

Gupta had even assured to review the decision. But ever since, the matter to roll back the decision has never been tabled in subsequent MC House meetings, the last being held in December 2023 before conclusion of Gupta’s mayoral term.

Speaking about this, a senior MC officer, not wishing to be named, said, “It was incumbent upon the MC House to roll back its decision. But it has not been tabled in the House till now. So we had to include the condition for hiked parking rates in the tender document.”

Currently, the civic body charges ₹7 for two-wheelers and ₹14 for four-wheelers, irrespective of the vehicle’s registration number.

On the project’s completion, the officer said an agency to implement smart parking features will be finalised soon, following which work will be completed in eight months.

The FASTag-enabled parking management system will make the parking process smoother by eliminating the need for physical payment of parking fee. At the time of exit, fee, based on parking duration, will be deducted through FASTag.

Among other features proposed are automatic number plate recognition cameras to prevent vehicle theft and revenue loss. A mobile app is also on the cards to provide information about available parking space, along with a facility to pre-book a parking spot.

What the tender says

Parking rates for all vehicles outside tricity (Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali) will be doubled in each slab

All types of two-wheelers, including electrical vehicles, will be exempted from parking fee

Parking will also be free for all types of electric four-wheelers up to March 31, 2027

Additional ₹5 will be levied for non-commercial vehicle and ₹10 for commercial vehicle if payment is made by cash

Monthly passes will be provided on first come, first served basis

Parking fee for all basement/multi-level parking lots will be ₹5 lesser than corresponding rate for surface parking.