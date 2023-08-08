Seeking regularisation, 2 ‘motivator workers’ climb atop water tank in Mohali

High drama was witnessed outside the Punjab water supply and sanitation department’s office in Phase-2, Mohali, on Tuesday as two temporary employees climbed atop a water tank, demanding regularisation of jobs. The Motivator Workers Union locking the Punjab water supply and sanitation department’s office in Phase-2, Mohali, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The employees, who were also carrying a bottle of fuel in their hand, refused remained atop the water tank for almost seven hours, demanding regularisation of jobs.

They descended around 4pm, only after repeated assurances from department officials and cops.

Earlier in the day, 417 volunteers, under the banner of Motivator Workers Union Punjab, staged a protest and the locked the department head’s office.

Members of the union, Ravi Kulrian, Gurpreet Sodhi, and Ranjit Rana, said they were enrolled as “motivator workers” under the Swachh Bharat initiative in 2015. The worked towards making villages of the state open defecation-free. The union leaders said they also helped in the implementation of various state government schemes, ensured smooth bill collection and worked towards 24-hour water supply.

“But when it came to giving us the benefits, the ministers only provided us assurances. We want a fixed salary and integration into the department based on experience. We also want an end to exploitation and discrimination,” the union leaders said, adding that they would intensify their stir if their demands are not met soon.

In wake of the developments, heavy police force was deployed at the spot.

Superintendent of police Akashdeep Singh Aulakh said the union members had submitted a letter outlining their demands. “We have forwarded the letter to the department head concerned, after which, the union ended the sit-in.”

